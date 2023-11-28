Scientists at London Museum to study dust from Bennu asteroid and unveil secrets

Researchers in the United Kingdom are preparing to unveil the secrets of a sample of rock retrieved from the asteroid Bennu after its dust arrived at the Natural History Museum in London. Notably, the asteroid has a 1-in-1,750 chance of colliding with Earth in the next 300 years.

A capsule returned in late September after with material collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid, whose 100mg sample is given to the researchers at the museum. The sample will be subjected to several tests at the museum and the Open, Manchester and Oxford universities.

During the extraordinary challenge, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) spacecraft touched down on Bennu and collected more than 60g of untouched material, which is the largest amount — more than what was brought back during the Apollo programme.

As quoted by The Guardian Dr Ashley King, a planetary scientist who will work on the grains at the museum, said: "It's amazing. It's like a little treasure trove that takes us back to the start of the solar system. I can't wait to get my hands on them and see what we can learn about the early solar system."

Bennu contains water

NASA last month confirmed that the sample from the asteroid Bennu contains water and carbon molecules, both are building blocks for life. This finding has offered more evidence for the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space.

Last month, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said at a press event at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, that this is the biggest "carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth".

He added that carbon accounted for almost five per cent of the sample's total weight, and was present in both organic and mineral form. He further said that the water was locked inside the crystal structure of clay minerals.

At the London Museum, the researchers will be focused on analysing hydrogen isotopes in the water bound up in Bennu in order to find if any of them matches that found in Earth's oceans.

The sample will also help scientists in future to understand asteroids and establish whether or not they are dangerous; and know how to destroy or deflect or destroy them if they pose a potential threat to Earth.

King said: "It doesn't sound like a lot of material, but it's plenty to work with. The museum is home to one of the world's leading meteorite collections, and the staff are well-used to handling small amounts of extremely precious materials from outer space."