This is what happens to astronauts' fingernails after a walk in space, and it's scary

Space travel, while inspring, poses unique challenges to the human body. One particularly unsettling phenomenon experienced by astronauts is onycholysis, where fingernails seemingly detach after extravehicular activities (EVAs) in space.

The minimal ambient pressure in space necessitates pressurisation of astronauts' spacesuits for safety during EVAs.

However, this creates a challenge for hands, leading to common injuries and onycholysis. The pressurised gloves, essential for survival, restrict movement, causing pain, muscle fatigue, and even severe injuries, reported Science Alert.

Persistent glove-related injuries

Studies reveal that hand injuries, including onycholysis, persistently occur during EVAs despite advancements in spacesuit design.

Regardless of glove models or mission specifics, astronauts frequently encounter hand-related issues during their extravehicular activities.

In a 2010 study of 232 reported hand injuries in astronauts, a correlation was found between knuckle width and injury risk.

The study suggested that the design of spacesuit gloves, particularly their impact on knuckle mobility, plays a crucial role in hand injuries, including onycholysis.

Spacesuit gloves are intricate, made of multiple layers designed for comfort, pressure regulation, movement, and protection from space hazards.

Despite these complexities, finding a glove design that minimizes the risk of onycholysis has proven challenging.

Engineer Christopher Reid led a study examining 31 onycholysis injuries reported by astronauts, offering new insights. The research identified glove design as a significant factor, with one type associated with an 8.5 times higher risk of fingernail loss. Middle finger injuries, influenced by glove sizing and length, were predominant, and onycholysis appeared more likely in women than men.

While the study suggests that poor glove fit may contribute to onycholysis, the future looks promising with the development of new Artemis-era spacesuits.

These advancements aim to address issues related to glove design and fit, potentially minimising the risk of onycholysis among astronauts.