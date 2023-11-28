Experts raise fears over British astronaut's prosthetic leg potentially poisoning space station

John McFall, the inaugural disabled astronaut and former British Paralympian, is undergoing tests by the European Space Agency (ESA) to assess potential air quality risks posed by his prosthetic leg within the International Space Station (ISS). His carbon-fiber socket and high-density foam components may emit gases over time, prompting scrutiny.

McFall's prosthetic leg, made of a carbon-fiber socket impregnated with resin and high-density foam made with polymers, could release gases that, in the ISS's recycled air, might accumulate over time. The ESA aims to determine if these materials meet NASA standards and if any risks can be mitigated for long-term space habitation.

This concern is part of a broader feasibility study by the ESA, exploring the impact of prosthetic use and amputee conditions in space. McFall's astronaut training is intertwined with this study, with a decision on his potential space mission contingent on the study's outcome in 2025.

Inclusivity in Space Exploration

McFall, who lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident at 19, is a seasoned Paralympian and views this opportunity as a groundbreaking step in making space exploration inclusive for individuals with physical disabilities. The decision to include a "para-astronaut" in space missions marks an unprecedented move for major Western space agencies.

What is NASA's protocol for astronauts who die in space?

Over the course of slightly more than 60 years, 20 individuals have lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration. Despite the seemingly low figure considering the intricacies of human spaceflight, NASA's ambitious plans to revisit the Moon by 2025, venture to Mars within the next decade, and the growing prominence of commercial spaceflight suggest a shifting landscape where the potential for mortality looms, as highlighted by the Conversation.

Watch | Supernova, the largest explosion, takes place in space In the event of a fatality occurring during a mission in low Earth orbit or on the Moon, practical measures have been established. Rapid return mechanisms, such as capsules or crew expeditions, are in place to ensure the prompt return of the deceased individual's body to Earth, typically within hours or days. In these circumstances, the priority lies in crew safety and adherence to operational protocols rather than focusing on the preservation of the deceased's body.