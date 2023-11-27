'Evil eye' in the sky clicked by NASA wows netizens

Space can be an excellent refuge for an imaginative mind. Yes, the study is all scientific, but the endless expanse has ample margin for imagination and even ascribing meaning to celestial objects that resemble the formS in our perception. And the wide expanse is full of such things, as it has (again) been proven by a NASA click.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has clicked something that looks like an 'evil eye' staring at you from a distant corner of the cosmos. The stare is not quite human and has reptilian features, much like a dinosaur.

But nothing absurdly huge is looking angrily at us from space. What trusty ol' Hubble Telescope has clicked is a constellation. This constellation, named Coma Berenices, is indeed called an 'evil eye' as placement of stars along with sweeping clouds of dust give it a rather devilish look.

"...The gas in the inner and outer regions move in opposite directions, which may be due to a recent galactic merger...," says NASA in its post on Instagram. Now to the familiar part, like any other NASA image, the evil eye has captivated thousands online. At the time of publishing of this story, the Instagram post was liked by nearly 400,000 people.

NASA has also made '#LoTR' in an apparent reference to Lord of the Rings movies.

And people have caught on. In comments, one Instagram user has likened the 'evil eye' with 'The eye of Sauron' from the LOTR franchise.

The user is not the only to make allusion to LOTR.

"Gondor calls for aid! And Rohan will answer!" quips another user in one more reference to the LOTR trilogy.

Not everyone is cracking jokes (after NASA's hint in the first place.)

Some Instagram users are mesmerised by the terrifying beauty of Coma Berenices which has even made them contemplative.

"The Universe is so damn big," says a user in the comments section.