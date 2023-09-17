Sea ice around Antarctica recedes to historically low levels: Scientists

Satellite data shows that sea-ice around Antarctica has receded to historically low levels, a worrying trend indicating areas earlier perceived as resistant to global warming are no longer able to hold up.

According to polar experts, thinning ice at the two poles could have far-reaching ramifications for the planet.

It will also have a huge impact on climate change as Antarctica’s ice plays a big role in regulating the global temperature. The white ice reflects the Sun’s energy back into the atmosphere and cools water beneath it.

The ice that floats on the Antarctic Ocean's surface now measures less than 17 million sq km - that is 1.5 million sq km of sea ice less than the September average, and well below previous winter record lows, BBC reported.

Scientists are now rushing to identify the factors behind this rapid decline of snow ice in the South Polar Region.

How sea ice is formed in Antarctica?

Sea ice forms during Antarctica's winter season (March to October), later melting in the summer. It's an integral part of a larger system that includes icebergs, land ice, and expansive ice shelves extending from the coast.

Sea ice serves as a protective barrier for land ice, preventing the ocean from warming. Dr. Caroline Holmes of the British Antarctic Survey warns that the consequences of diminishing sea ice might become apparent during the transition to summer, potentially leading to an unstoppable feedback loop of ice melting.

Watch: Antarctica heating faster than expected

As sea ice diminishes, it unveils dark ocean areas that absorb sunlight instead of reflecting it. This leads to the absorption of heat energy by the water, further accelerating ice melt—a phenomenon known as the ice-albedo effect.

This could significantly increase heat in the environment, disrupting Antarctica's role as a global temperature regulator.

Why thinning sea ice is a big deal?

Since the 1990s, Antarctica's land ice loss has contributed to a 7.2mm rise in sea levels. Even modest sea-level increases can result in perilous storm surges, posing a threat to coastal communities. If substantial amounts of land ice were to melt, the consequences would be catastrophic for millions worldwide.

Antarctica, an isolated continent surrounded by water, possesses its distinct weather and climate system. Until 2016, its winter sea ice was expanding. However, an extreme heatwave in March 2022 in East Antarctica caused temperatures to rise to -10C, far from the expected -50C.