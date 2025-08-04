/EXPLAINED: What is 'status quo' of al-Aqsa that Israel's Ben-Gvir violated, and why is it a huge deal?

On Sunday (August 3), the far-right Israeli minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is serving as the national security minister in the Netanyahu government, visited the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. It was not the first time an Israeli minister and a Jewish person had visited the holy site - they are legally allowed to do so. But what caused the outrage is images circulated online that showed the minister praying in the mosque compound. Jews are not allowed to do so, as per the decades-old “status quo” arrangement with Muslim authorities in Jerusalem. After Ben-Gvir's stunt, the internet and the international community had a blast. From Saudi Arabia to Jordan, nationals slammed the minister and the Israeli government for violating international law.

Saudi Arabia condemned the act of Ben-Gvir and called it a violation of international law. “The foreign ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation in the strongest terms of the repeated provocative practices by officials of the Israeli occupation authorities against al-Aqsa mosque,” the statement of the Saudi government on the social media platform X read.

'Unacceptable provocation'

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also slammed Ben-Gvir's visit and called it a “blatant violation of international law” and an “unacceptable provocation and escalation.” In a statement posted on X, the ministry says Ben Gvir’s presence is a “blatant violation of the historic and legal status quo” of the holy site.

What does the ‘status quo’ at al-Aqsa mean?

A Jordanian religious foundation administers the al-Aqsa compound. The al-Aqsa mosque - claimed as the Temple Mount by Jews - is the centre of the Israel-Palestine conflict. For Muslims, al-Aqsa is the third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina. As per Islamic belief, the Prophet Muhammad led his fellow prophets in prayer during a miraculous night journey, known as the Miraj, at this site only. Meanwhile, for Jews, al-Aqsa is Temple Mount - the holiest place in Judaism. Jews believe two ancient Jewish temples once stood there but were destroyed by the Babylonians, and the second temple, destroyed by the Romans.

After the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, it was decided that Jordan would control matters inside the compound while the external security would be the responsibility of Israel. It was also decided that non-Muslims would be allowed onto the site during visiting hours, but would not be allowed to pray there. This arrangement is known as the status quo internationally.

In 2015, a four-way agreement between Israel, Palestine, Jordan and the United States reaffirmed the 1967 status quo. The present Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the status quo.

'Israel’s policy has not changed'?