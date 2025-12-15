/Explained | What did 'troublemaker' Jimmy Lai do? All we know about his national security verdicts

Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and a thorn in Beijing's side, on Monday (Dec 15) was found guilty of national security crimes. The 78-year-old pro-democracy media mogul now faces life in prison for crimes which prosecutors claim put the nation's sovereignty at risk. His arrest in 2020 and subsequent detention, which included long bouts of solitary confinement, have raised international concern over the city's political freedoms. But what does Jimmy Lai stand accused of? Here's all you need to know.

What exactly was Jimmy Lai convicted of?

The court found Lai guilty on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the national security law. Prosecutors argued that he played a central role in seeking international pressure on Hong Kong and China, including "sanctions or blockade" and other "hostile activities" actions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Convictions under this law can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Also read | Jimmy Lai found guilty of colluding with foreign forces, Hong Kong court convicts Beijing critic under national security law

Lai was also found guilty of conspiracy to publish seditious material, a charge rooted in a colonial-era law. Prosecutors pointed to 161 articles and opinion pieces published across platforms linked to Apple Daily, including pieces written by Lai himself, which they said stirred public resentment against the government. That offence carries a maximum sentence of two years for a first conviction.

Who is Jimmy Lai, and why does this case matter?

Jimmy Lai is one of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy figures and the founder of Apple Daily, a newspaper that openly criticised Beijing and supported the city's protest movement. On Monday, a Hong Kong court found the 78-year-old media mogul guilty of national security crimes, a verdict that has drawn sharp international attention and renewed concerns over the erosion of civil liberties in the city.

The case is being closely watched because it is one of the highest-profile prosecutions under Hong Kong’s national security law, which Beijing imposed in 2020 after months of mass pro-democracy protests.

How long has Lai been in custody?

Lai was first arrested in August 2020, shortly after the national security law came into force. He was briefly released on bail, but was taken back into custody on December 31 that year and has remained jailed since.

In 2021, Hong Kong’s top court tightened bail rules for national security cases, making it extremely difficult for defendants to secure release before trial.

His trial was delayed multiple times, including after authorities sought Beijing's intervention to block his British lawyer, Tim Owen, from representing him. Proceedings finally began in December 2023 and stretched across roughly 150 days.

Authorities confirmed Lai was held in solitary confinement, saying it was done at his request. His family has raised concerns about his health, pointing to weight loss and visible physical decline. The Hong Kong government has rejected those claims, insisting he has received proper medical care.

What happened inside the courtroom?

Much of the trial focused on analysing articles, opinion columns and talk show clips linked to Apple Daily. Prosecutors said Lai worked with senior newsroom figures to use the outlet as a tool for lobbying foreign governments.

They named a wide list of overseas contacts, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, describing them as "agents", "collaborators" or "intermediaries". Lai was also accused of being the mastermind backing and sponsoring an international advocacy group called "Stand With Hong Kong, Fight for Freedom."

What did Lai say in his defence?

Taking the stand in his own defence, Lai said he "never" tried to influence foreign policy or encourage sanctions. He answered questions confidently and often cut in before lawyers finished speaking. At one point, he referred to himself as a "political prisoner," a description that drew rebukes from the three-judge panel.

Lai told the judges that his warnings about the national security law restricting freedoms in Hong Kong had ultimately "come to pass".

What happens next?