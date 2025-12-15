/Jimmy Lai found guilty of colluding with foreign forces, Hong Kong court convicts Beijing critic under national security law

Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media mogul and outspoken critic of Beijing, has been convicted in a landmark national security trial. He now faces life in prison. Three government-vetted judges of a Hong Kong city’s court on Monday (Dec 15) found 78-year-old La guilty of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lai wanted to destabilise the government: Court

In a statement, High Court judge Esther Toh said that "There is no doubt in our minds that (Lai) had never wavered in his intention to destabilise the government of the (Chinese Communist Party)." Toh added that “the ultimate cost” of his actions “was to sacrifice the interests of the people” of China and Hong Kong.