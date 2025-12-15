/Delhi schools shut classrooms again as AQI crosses into 'severe plus' category. Details inside

Starting today (Dec 15) Delhi schools will shift to online and hybrid mode, following the Delhi government's Directorate of Education instruction to all schools to shift classes up to Class IX online. Meanwhile, Class XI studies are to be shifted to a hybrid format, after air quality in the national capital worsened sharply and authorities triggered the strictest pollution control measures. The order follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's decision to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, after Delhi’s Air Quality Index edged close to the 'Severe Plus' threshold of 450.

Online classes for students

In a circular issued on Saturday (Dec 13), the Directorate of Education said government, aided and private schools under the DOE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board must conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode. This includes combining physical classes with online teaching wherever feasible.

When will the order take effect?

According to the circular, the directive takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

The department clarified that the choice to attend classes online shall vest with the students and their guardians". School heads have been asked to inform parents without delay and ensure smooth implementation of the order. Deputy Directors of Education at the zonal and district levels have also been instructed to visit schools under their jurisdiction to monitor compliance.

Delhi struggles to breathe

The move comes as pollution levels across Delhi continued to rise through the day. According to CAQM data, the AQI stood at 431 at 4 pm and climbed further to 446 by 6 pm on Sunday (Dec 14). Officials attributed the spike to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather conditions and poor dispersal of pollutants.

In its order, the CAQM said that given the deteriorating trend, all measures under Stage IV of GRAP — classified as ‘Severe Plus’ air quality — would be enforced across the entire NCR. These steps are in addition to restrictions already in place under Stages I, II and III.

Under GRAP Stage IV, entry of BS-IV trucks into Delhi has been banned, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are exempt from the restriction. The commission has also ordered a ban on Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles that are BS-IV or older, unless they are engaged in essential services.

Construction and demolition activity has been halted once again, including work on linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission lines, pipelines, and telecom networks.