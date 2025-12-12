/Centre ‘ready to discuss’ Delhi air pollution in Parliament; 'Something concrete should come out of it,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday (Dec 12) said that the centre is ready to debate the Delhi air pollution crisis in the parliament, as the national capital is finding it difficult to catch a breath under a dense layer of smog with the air quality hovering in the 'very poor' category. Rijiju's statement marked a rare occasion of agreement between the treasury benches.

Responding to demands raised during Zero Hour, Rijiju stressed that the government had “from day one" maintained its willingness to discuss all important matters and incorporate suggestions from all members, including the principal opposition party.

“The government, from day one, had made our position very clear that on all important matters, the government is ready to discuss and also to find a solution, taking along the suggestions from all the members, including the principal opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi ji," he said.

Rijiju’s statement came after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for an in-depth, forward-looking discussion on the air pollution crisis, calling on all parties to avoid a blame game and instead work jointly toward solutions.

“Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe," Gandhi said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed Rahul Gandhi's demand seeking an extensive debate in Parliament on the air pollution issue, saying that the issue needed to be addressed urgently and that the government should come up with a good action plan.

"I completely agree, and I think everyone agrees. The government also said we should all discuss it and develop an action plan. It is increasing every year. We discuss all other topics, so this should also be discussed, and something concrete should come out of it. If the government makes a good action plan and takes it forward, it will be great," she said.