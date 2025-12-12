/What is Pax Silica Initiative? The US-led grouping that excluded India

A new US-led strategic initiative, Pax Silica, which aims to create a secure supply chain in areas of critical minerals, emerging technologies, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, does not include India. The development comes at a time when the teams from Washington are engaged in high-level trade talks in New Delhi with Indian counterparts, as they have already completed five rounds of technical negotiations.



The alliance seeks to strengthen supply security for rare minerals and other resources vital for advanced AI technologies, reducing reliance on China, which currently controls nearly 70% of global rare earth mining.

The Trump administration's initiative features the United States and eight partner countries, which include Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Israel as founding members.

What is Pax Sillica initiative?

As the name suggests, Pax comes from Latin pax, meaning peace and stability, and silica, the base compound refined into silicon for computer chips.

Pax Silica is a new kind of international grouping and partnership – one that aims to unite the countries that host the world’s most advanced technology companies to unleash the economic potential of the new AI age, a US Department of State statement said.

As per the statement, the effort stems from advancing US President Donald J Trump’s call for a new era of economic statecraft that produces peace and security for America and its allies through the power of private investment, free enterprise, and economics.

First of its kind

The US government highlighted that this is the first time countries are organising around compute, silicon, minerals, and energy as shared strategic assets. This is American AI diplomacy at its best: building coalitions, shaping markets, and advancing our national interests.

According to the state department, the inaugural summit in Washington, DC, on December 12 will see Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and representatives from Japan, Israel, Australia, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea signing the Pax Silica Declaration.

Describing the move as new era of American Statecraft the statement said that following the singing of declaration the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the European Union will gather to discuss "jointly pursuing multilayered partnerships that strengthen supply chain security, address coercive dependencies and single points of failure, and advance the adoption of trusted technology ecosystems".