/Why is Trump wearing a bandage on hand? White House breaks silence after rumours

Following renewed concerns about the health of US President Donald Trump after he was seen wearing a bandage on his hand, the White House on Thursday (Dec 11) clarified the reason behind it. The 79-year-old president has faced repeated scrutiny over his health since he came back in power, with people questioning his physical and cognitive health. This time, the US president was seen wearing adhesive bandages on the back of his right hand in recent days.

This comes after Trump on Tuesday blasted media reports questioning his health as “seditious, perhaps even treasonous”. Calling them “fake reports”, he said that no other US president has worked as hard as him, adding that his hours are the longest and the results are among the best.

What did White House say regarding Trump’s bandaged hand?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a statement, Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the same reasons she did months ago when Trump was seen with a bruise on his right hand, which was covered by a thick layer of makeup, snubbing health concerns. Leavitt said that Trump was wearing the adhesive bandages due to the high volume of handshakes.

“As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that,” Leavitt told reporters. “In the past, the president is literally constantly shaking hands.”

She added, “He’s also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see.”

Trump health rumours

Earlier in October, Trump underwent a medical examination, including an MRI scan. While the White House did not share details on why he underwent an MRI, Leavitt said that the results showed that the US president was in “exceptional physical health.”

On November 30, Trump said that he would release the results of the MRI scan he underwent in October, but added that he has no idea what part of his body was scanned during the medical examination. Trump also claimed that he aced his cognitive test, contrary to speculations of mental decline made by his political rivals and the public.

“Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it. I had an MRI,” Trump said. “It was just an MRI.”