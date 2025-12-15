Google Preferred
Critics slam Jimmy Lai's 'sham conviction' call it a 'disgraceful act of persecution'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 11:57 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 11:57 IST
Critics slam Jimmy Lai's 'sham conviction' call it a 'disgraceful act of persecution'

Police lead Hong kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) away from his home after he was arrested under the new national security law in Hong kong on August 10, 2020. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Jimmy Lai guilty, critics cry persecution: Hong Kong court convicts Jimmy Lai of foreign collusion and seditious publishing. At 78, the Apple Daily founder now faces life in prison, as rights groups slam the verdict as a blow to press freedom and a political sham.

Pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai on Monday (Dec 15) was found guilty on two counts of foreign collusion and seditious publication in what was one of the nation's highest-profile national security trials. Slamming the guilty verdict, critics say that it is a "sham conviction" and a "disgraceful act of persecution" against the 78-year-old owner of Apply Daily. While Hong Kong authorities have labelled Lai a "mastermind" behind conspiracies that threaten the nation's sovereignty, critics of the conviction say, he "loved the country a lot".

China's 'contempt for press freedom' in spotlight

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists, condemning the court's verdict, said that the "ruling underscores Hong Kong's utter contempt for press freedom." It further pointed out that the freedom of the press "is supposed to be protected under the city's mini-constitution, the Basic Law."

Chan, a former employee of Apple Daily, told AFP that Lai "loved the country a lot, he just didn't love the regime," and said that "(The situation) is absurd".

Jimmy Lai case: China vs the global community

Lai, the founder of the now-shut Apple Daily, has been behind bars for almost five years. His case is widely seen as an example of the widely criticised erosion of political freedoms, including the right to free speech and expression in the country.

His detention has been the cause of the growing wedge between Beijing and many Western nations. Previously, the British government has described the prosecution of the government critic as "politically motivated". In October, US President Donald Trump also made headlines for calling for Lai's release during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

During his incarceration, Lai, a diabetic, has lost significant weight, a cause for concern for his family and well-wishers. His family recently flagged the lost weight and also said that he showed visible decay in his teeth and nails.



