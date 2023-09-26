Explained | Contraception through ages: From Goat bladder to condoms to birth control pills

Contraception plays a major role not only in preventing unwanted pregnancies but also helps protect its users from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Additionally, it gives people autonomy over their bodies.

Every year, on September 26th, the global community observes World Contraception Day. This year, the theme is 'The Power of Options'.

On this day, let's explore the history of contraceptives, why it is important, and the factors that negatively affect the use of contraceptives.

History of contraceptives

Historically, contraceptives have often been linked to illicit sexual relations or affairs and have been looked down upon. In the early 20th century, methods of birth control became more common and available to married couples.

As per ScienceDirect, before modern contraceptives like condoms, birth control pills, and IUDs became available, people tried using many different materials and methods for contraception.

Some of those methods were just ridiculous and did more harm than good. You can read about the weird contraceptive methods used by our ancestors here.

As per the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the first mention of a condom dates back to 3000 BC, or the Bronze Age, when King Minos, the ruler of Knossos, Crete in Greece used the bladder of a goat to protect his wife from the "serpents and scorpions" in his semen.

Ancient Romans also used sheep and goat and sheep's bladder and intestine as contraceptive sheaths. Reportedly, the historic ladies' man, Casanova, also used animal intestines to avoid unwanted pregnancies and maintain his status as the bad boy. In his memoirs, he also mentions using the empty rind of half a lemon as a primitive cervical cap.

However, the earliest mention of birth control comes from an unlikely source: The Bible. In the book of Genesis, there is mention of a practice called 'coitus interruptus', which is commonly known as the withdrawal or the 'pull out method'.

IUDs or intrauterine devices were another popular method of contraception in the 1960s.

Other popular contraception methods include sterilisation in the early 1900s — mainly used for eugenic reasons, vasectomies and occlusion of the fallopian tubes aka tying the tubes towards the end of the 20th century.

Development of modern contraceptives

The modern contraceptive's origins date back to the 1920s when research confirmed the role ovarian hormones, oestrogen and progesterone play in reproduction.

It eventually led to the development of the 'rhythm method' of contraception, which tracks a woman's menstrual cycle to determine when the chances of conceiving are the highest. It also led to the development of the contraceptive pill.

The first large-scale trial of the contraceptive pill was done in 1956.

In 1957, 'Enovid' the first oral contraceptive pill, was approved by the FDA for therapeutic uses in severe menstural disorders.

Finally, in 1960, pharmaceutical company Searle received permission to use Enovid as a birth control pill.

Why is contraception important?

"Healthy families are created by choice, not by chance," these words of wisdom were said by Dr Nafis Sadik, former executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 1994. To date, these remain true.

Besides the obvious prevention of pregnancy, contraceptives can help reduce incidents of STDs and can also save lives that may be lost in unsafe abortions.

As per UNFPA, they give a woman the 'fundamental' right to choose.

"A woman's right to choose the number, timing and spacing of her children is fundamental. Contraception is an integral part of her decision-making. The benefits are manifold: The use of contraception decreases the rates of maternal death and disability, newborn and child mortality and morbidity, unintended pregnancies, and abortion."

"Male and female condoms can reduce sexually transmitted infections. Girls and women who can plan their families have more opportunities to realize their potential; they can pursue education and participate in the economy, leading to more prosperous, stable and equitable societies."

As per the UN agency, "Until universal access to contraception is achieved, women’s empowerment and gender equality will remain elusive. Such access allows women and girls to choose their future, not chance it."

Negative connotations, barriers to contraceptives

As per the UNFPA, today, an approximate 257 million people who want to avoid pregnancy are not using safe methods of contraceptions.

This is due to concerns over the possible side effects, misconceptions about long-term effects on fertility, the stigma surrounding the use of contraception and, in some cases, prohibition at the hands of partners or family members.

Additionally, in some places, contraceptives, even in this day and age, are banned. For example, in Afghanistan, the Taliban have banned contraceptives, labelling them 'Western conspiracy to control Muslim population'.

(With inputs from agencies)

