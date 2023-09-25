Consumption of anti-Covid drugs may have led to dangerous mutations: study

In a new study, scientists have suggested that an antiviral drug which has been used for treating patients with COVID-19 may have led to mutations in the virus and created its new variants.



Molnupiravir, which is also sold in pharmacies under the brand name Lagevrio, has been designed to destroy coronavirus. However, researchers have discovered evidence that the virus can survive the treatment, sometimes leading to its mutated versions which occasionally spreads to other people.



This antiviral pill of pharmaceutical giant Merck was one of the earliest treatments rolled out amid the pandemic to control the severity of the coronavirus in vulnerable people.

The pill, which is consumed orally over a five-day course, mainly works through the creation of mutations in the virus and has the goal of weakening and killing the virus.

No evidence that proves pills created dangerous Covid variants

Speaking to AFP, a postdoctoral researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in London and lead author on the study Dr Theo Sanderson said that a new UK-led study shows that molnupiravir "can give rise to significantly mutated viruses which remain viable”.



There has been no evidence which proves that molnupiravir has led to the production of more dangerous variants of coronavirus.

But the scientists stated that the mutations led to an increase in the genetic diversity of the virus in the wild and gave more options for future evolution.



Sanderson, who is a geneticist at Francis Crick Institute, London, stressed that there is no evidence that "molnupiravir has to date created more transmissible or more virulent viruses."

“None of the variants that have swept the world were due to the drug. But it is very difficult to predict whether molnupiravir treatment could potentially lead to a new widely circulating variant which people don't have prior immunity to," he added.



Sanderson, while speaking to the Guardian said, “People have some concerns about molnupiravir and to some sense, this makes those more concrete. We know these viruses can still be alive following a significant number of mutations and they can still be transmissible in some cases.”



The findings of the study are important for scientists to continue assessments of the benefits and risks of molnupiravir as well as other drugs which are in the developing phase and work in a similar pattern, said the researchers.

