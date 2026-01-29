/Experts say not Greenland, but THIS Arctic region is the key to US security

Donald Trump is adamant about getting Greenland, citing the need to secure this part of the world to make America safe. However, experts say that even though the solution to that problem lies in the Arctic, Greenland is not the answer. Instead, the United States already holds the territory it needs in the region and should start bolstering defences here. This place is Alaska, more specifically, the Bering Sea, about 4,800 km away. Experts say that the US needs to take immediate steps to secure the region, otherwise it risks immediate threats from Russia and China. Alaska is a vital region for its oil deposits and other critical minerals. Beijing and Moscow apparently recognise how crucial the area is, which is likely why their bombers were spotted off Alaska in 2024. Chinese and Russian naval and coast guard vessels have also held military exercises in international waters in the Bering Sea in the past, according toThe New York Times. This proves that the Bering Sea is a more strategically crucial place than Nuuk.

How melting ice will reshape Arctic

Ice caps are melting, which will turn the Arctic region into a massive ocean beltway, opening up sea lanes and reducing travel time for ships around the world. As the region becomes ice-free, the Bering Sea will turn into an even more strategic area, attracting even more attention from China and Russia. NATO assets already protect the North Atlantic route to the Arctic, but the Bering Sea lies exposed. Experts have called for Alaska-based monitoring to be strengthened to watch out for missiles launched from Asia. Alaska currently hosts America’s largest fleet of advanced fighter jets, according to a report by the NYT.

Donald Trump on Greenland

Trump has been calling for the control of Greenland, citing security issues and its importance for building the Golden Dome. "We need it for strategic national security... Greenland is ours," Trump said in January. At Davos, he again went on a rant. "All we're asking for is to get Greenland, including the right title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it. You can't defend it on a lease," he told world leaders. He even threatened military action, saying, "I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way." However, at Davos, he presented a plan for the control of Greenland and discussed it.