/After Trump’s U-turn, NATO and Denmark agree alliance should increase its engagement in arctic

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and NATO chief Mark Rutte on Friday (Jan 23) agreed that the alliance should take additional measures to strengthen Arctic security following weeks of tensions with the United States over President Trump's threats over seizing control of Greenland. "We're working together to ensure that the whole of NATO is safe and secure and will build on our cooperation to enhance deterrence and defence in the Arctic," Rutte wrote on X after meeting Frederiksen in Brussels.

Danish PM, who is set to travel to Greenland to hold a meeting with its premier, said "we agree that NATO should increase its engagement in the Arctic".

"Defence and security in the Arctic are matters for the entire alliance," she wrote on X.

These development comes after Trump softened his stance on Greenland, claiming that negotiators had formed a “framework of a future deal” on the Danish autonomous territory after meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Trump also took back his tariff threats against European countries, which he announced for opposition to his plan to take control of Greenland and said that the United States will not use force to acquire the island.

However, details of the agreement between NATO and the United States were not made public, but several reports suggest that they have agreed on boosting the security of Greenland by increasing NATO presence, along with renegotiating a 1951 pact that governs American force deployments on Greenland.



Tensions between the European Union and the United States sharply escalated after Trump earlier announced tariffs against eight European countries over their opposition to his plan to acquire Greenland.

In response, European Union lawmakers decided to hold off ratifying a trade deal finalised between the European bloc and the United States, while multiple European leaders cautioned that the issue could be a potential end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).