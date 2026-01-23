/Modi promises to investigate Sabarimala Temple gold theft once voted to power in poll bound Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Jan 23) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state said 'Kerala will definitely witness Parivartan" with BJP coming to power. He also promised to launch an investigation into the gold loss at the Sabarimala temple once his party is voted to power by the people of the state.

“Your energy gives me confidence that Kerala will definitely witness Parivartan," said Modi during the rally, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking further he said, "The entire country, all of us, have unwavering faith in Lord Ayyappa. However, the LDF government has left no stone unturned in damaging the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple. Now, reports of gold theft are emerging from here. Reports of gold being stolen from the temple, from right next to the Lord. I want to make one thing clear: the moment a BJP government is formed here, a thorough investigation into these allegations will take place, and the culprits will have their place in jail."

He also attacked LDF and UDF, his political rivals in the state, for "poor governance" in the state. He said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will work hard for the development and upliftment of people in the state along with improving the governance.