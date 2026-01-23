/Gaza Peace Board: Despite Trump invite to Modi, India holds back from joining. What could be the reason?

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) formally signed the documents of his 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. While signing the charter Trump said the body will work "in conjunction" with the United Nations, as UN has not used "it's potential".

During the signing of the documents and charter by Trump there were leaders of 19 countries present, including India's neighbour Pakistan.

However, no permanent member of the UN Security Council - other than the US itself - have joined the 'Board of Peace' formed by Trump to oversee Gaza reconstruction after being ravaged in the conflict with Israel.

Neither has any member of the G7 grouping joined Trump's ‘Board of Peace’ so far, thus raising questions on Trumps initiative of creating a rival to the United Nations (UN).

What is India's position on joining Trump's Board of Peace

Unlike its neighbour Pakistan that signed the Board of Peace documents along with leaders of 18 other countries on Thursday, India is still pondering over the idea. Though, India is among the 60 countries invited by trump to join the board.

India is closely watching its key allies Russia and France for their stance on the matter. According to experts, there have been doubts over the Board of Peace overshadowing the UN Trump remaining as chairman of the body for ever.

Notably, there is no mention of Gaza in Trump's Board of Peace but it clearly mentions that the board can challenge or undermine existing international frameworks and institutions working for conflict resolution and global governance.

This too can be seen as a concern for India and other countries that are yet to decide upon joining the board.

What is Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

The announcement of the formation of the board was made on January 15, as part of phase two of Trumps 20-point peace plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Board aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Ali Shaath.