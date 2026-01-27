NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday (Jan 27) claimed that Europe cannot defend itself with the US. His remarks come amid tensions over Greenland as US President Donald Trump escalates his push to acquire the Arctic territory. Days earlier, Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also engaged in a row over the contribution of NATO troops in Afghanistan following the September 9 attacks.

“If anyone thinks here again that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming. You can’t. We can’t. We need each other,” Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

Speaking about the framework agreed between Rutte and Trump, the NATO chief said, “Second workstream is between Denmark, Greenland and the US, which is up to them to continue discussions.”

