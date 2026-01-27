Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Keep dreaming’: NATO chief claims Europe can’t defend itself without US

‘Keep dreaming’: NATO chief claims Europe can’t defend itself without US

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 11:39 IST
‘Keep dreaming’: NATO chief claims Europe can’t defend itself without US

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

His remarks come amid tensions over Greenland as US President Donald Trump escalates his push to acquire the Arctic territory.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday (Jan 27) claimed that Europe cannot defend itself with the US. His remarks come amid tensions over Greenland as US President Donald Trump escalates his push to acquire the Arctic territory. Days earlier, Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also engaged in a row over the contribution of NATO troops in Afghanistan following the September 9 attacks.

“If anyone thinks here again that the European Union, or Europe as a whole, can defend itself without the US, keep on dreaming. You can’t. We can’t. We need each other,” Rutte told lawmakers at the European Parliament.
Speaking about the framework agreed between Rutte and Trump, the NATO chief said, “Second workstream is between Denmark, Greenland and the US, which is up to them to continue discussions.”

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics