/‘Financing war against itself’: US slams Europe over Russian oil as India-EU trade deal nears

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has alleged that Europe is financing the “war” against itself by purchasing Russian oil products from India. He accused EU leaders of funding Russia’s war in Ukraine over the crude purchases. He further claimed that the EU has avoided imposing tariffs on India to protect trade negotiations with India, contrasting with tariffs imposed by Washington on New Delhi. This comes as India and the European Union inch closer to signing the historic Free Trade Agreement, which has been described as “mother of all deals”.