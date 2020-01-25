Experts believe Canadian wildfires prompted spikes in New York's air pollution 

One of the bustling cities of the world, the United States's Big Apple - New York - also happens to be the one battling the menace of rising air pollution.

Experts have found that spikes in New York's air pollution levels in the year 2018 could be attributed to Canadian wildfires and controlled agricultural burning in Canada and the southeastern US.

Experts believe that the rising incident of wildfires, fueled by climate change, is set to add to more pollution in years to come.

Meanwhile, the British weather office came out with a report earlier this month stating that the co2 levels in the atmosphere will witness the biggest ever annual rise this year as a result of the devastating Australian bushfires.

The meteorological office of the United Kingdom predicted that the impact of weather patterns on global ecosystems is also likely to go up by 10 per cent this year with the devastating Australian bushfires to account for about one-fifth of this rise.

An unusually long bushfire season has scorched an area one-third the size of Germany in Australia. While over 25 people have lost lives in the deadly blazes since September, an estimated 1 billion animals have been killed.