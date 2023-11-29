Ex-US Marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia, assaulted by fellow inmate

Paul Whelan, the former active duty US Marine, who has been jailed in Russia on espionage charges, was reportedly assaulted on Tuesday (Nov 28) by a fellow inmate, his family said.

The United States claims that Whelan was wrongfully detained by Russia. He is currently at the labour camp where he has been serving a 16-year sentence since 2018.

As quoted in media, his brother David Whelan said on Tuesday that Whelan was "hit in the face" by a new prisoner, who broke his glasses.

He further informed that the incident occurred in a clothing workshop in the Mordovia penal colony in central Russia. He said that guards do not enter that part of the prison, and other inmates eventually came to Whelan's aid.

Also read: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to additional 27 years in state prison for financial crimes

David said in an email that Paul detailed the incident in a phone call to his parents, further added Paul as saying that a fellow prisoner blocked part of a production line as he was working at a sewing table.

When Paul asked the other prisoner to move, "the prisoner hit Paul in the face, breaking Paul's glasses in the process, and attempted to hit him a second time," his brother wrote.

David added in the mail: "Paul stood up to block the second hit and other prisoners intervened to prevent the prisoner continuing to attack Paul".

David also stated that his brother described the attack as "relatively minor".

Also read: Politically powerful Koch network puts weight behind Haley in GOP prez race

He added that "Paul is a target because he is an American, and anti-American sentiment is not uncommon among the other prisoners".

He admitted in the mail that "Paul says he believes the prison administration is taking the attack seriously".

CBS News said that a State Department spokesperson told the outlet that the US Embassy in Moscow has taken stock of the matter. They have been in contact with Paul over the phone and he is receiving medical treatment.

"We call on Russia to ensure Paul Whelan and all U.S. citizen detainees are safe. We urge the Russian government to ensure fair treatment and appropriate medical care for all U.S. citizens detained in Russia. Russia should immediately release Paul Whelan," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Paul Whelan's arrest

Whelan was working in security for a US vehicle parts firm and has always claimed that the evidence against him was manufactured when he was arrested in Moscow in 2018 and in 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.