Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 months for contempt of Congress

Former senior trade adviser to Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, has been sentenced to four months in prison after being found guilty of contempt of Congress. Navarro ignored a subpoena from a US House committee that was probing alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

During the Washington DC trial, which went on for two days, federal prosecutors accused Navarro of prioritising his allegiance with Trump over the rule of law. Prosecutor John Crabb asserted that the defendant "brazenly defied" Congress.

In September, Navarro was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The subpoena required the submission of documents and testimony to a House of Representatives panel led by Democrats.

Also Read | Catholic cardinal accused of sexual assault in Canada

Navarro, in his defence, said that he believed that Trump had used his executive privilege to protect presidential records from getting disclosed. Executive privilege is a legal concept that allows the United States president to withhold information from the public, Congress, and the judiciary in order to protect the confidentiality of certain communications and decision-making processes.

Also Read | US President Biden to host Japan PM for state visit in April: White House

On Thursday (Jan 25), Navarro stated that the House committee had led him to believe that privilege had been invoked, and they had accepted it. Additionally, he argued that there was no justification for the severe punishment sought by the prosecutors.

Watch | First successful embryo transfers in southern White Rhinos × While lashing out at Navarro, who had earlier said that Biden was the one behind his prosecution, said, "Joe Biden is not responsible for your prosecution." "It's those kinds of statements from somebody who knows better that contributes to why our politics are so corrosive."

The 74-year-old faced up to one year in prison for each of the two contempt charges. Navarro's lawyers have appealed the conviction, arguing that he is not an insurrectionist, and requested no more than six months of probation.