US President Biden to host Japan PM for state visit in April: White House

United States President Joe Biden is set to host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will be on a state visit to Washington DC with the aim of strengthening ties with a key Asia-Pacific ally, said the White House on Thursday (Jan 25).



"I'm pleased to announce that President Biden and the First Lady will host Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mrs Kishida of Japan for a state visit on the 10th of April," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, while speaking to the reporters aboard Air Force One.