Catholic cardinal accused of sexual assault in Canada

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix is facing allegations in Canada that he sexually assaulted a female teenager, as part of a class action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, court documents showed Thursday.

The 66-year-old Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec since 2011 and a cardinal since 2014, is facing claims of abuse dating back to 1987 and 1988, when the victim was 17, attorney Alain Arsenault, who is handling the suit, told AFP.

The legal action, an updated filing of a case first brought in 2022, features testimony from 147 people who claim they were sexually assaulted by more than 100 priests in the archdiocese, some of them high-ranking clergy, his law firm said in a statement.

The new filing reflects the addition of 46 victims, and names more than a dozen new suspects.

The archdiocese of Quebec did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment.

In the original suit, cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused of sexually abusing a female intern from 2008 to 2010.