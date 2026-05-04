/Ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalised in critical condition

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who rose to national prominence in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, is hospitalised in critical but stable condition, his spokesman confirmed Sunday (May 3).

"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak," Ted Goodman said in a post on X, asking for prayers for "America's Mayor."

What happened to Rudy Giuliani?

Goodman did not disclose the nature of Giuliani's condition, how long he had been hospitalised, or where he was receiving care. The New York Times reported he was in Florida.

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The 81-year-old former NYC mayor earned the "America's Mayor" moniker for his steady public presence during the chaotic days following the World Trade Center attacks in 2001. Earlier in his career, he had built a formidable reputation as a federal prosecutor, using racketeering laws to dismantle New York's organised crime families at a time when the city's streets were considerably more dangerous.

Rudy Giuliani's fall from grace

His later years, however, were marked by a dramatic and public unravelling. Giuliani became one of Donald Trump's most vocal defenders and joined his personal legal team during Trump's first term. He was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, claims that were repeatedly rejected by courts across the country.

In 2023, a federal jury ordered him to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers he had falsely accused of fraud. He has since been disbarred in both New York and Washington. Criminal charges related to the 2020 election in Arizona were among several legal matters wiped away when Trump issued him a broad pardon last November.

A 'true warrior'