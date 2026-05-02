/Caught on camera: Chilling moment a French nun is kicked and beaten by Israeli man near Jerusalem’s Last Supper site | WATCH

A video showing a man violently attacking a French Catholic nun on a Jerusalem street has sparked widespread outrage and drawn condemnation from Israel's foreign ministry, the French consulate and academic institutions. While Israel has denounced the attack as a "shameful act," France has called for the "perpetrator of the aggression to be brought to justice for this act and for justice to be served". What happened? Here's all we know.

Chilling video shows deranged attack

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The footage shows the attacker running up behind the nun, a researcher at the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research, and shoving her to the ground with enough force that she nearly struck her head on a stone block. After walking away briefly, the attacker can be seen returning to kick the nun as she lies on the ground, stopping only when a passerby intervenes. While authorities are yet to release the attacker's name, social media posts claim he is a ‘Jewish extremist’ named Yonah Schreiber.

The attack took place on Mount Zion, near the site regarded by Jewish tradition as King David's tomb and by Christians as the location of the Last Supper. The nun sustained facial grazes but was not seriously injured. Israeli police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident. The Embassy of Iran in Bulgaria has shared a video of the attack. Watch it here:

Condemnation grows over "shameful act"

Israel's foreign ministry called it a "shameful act" that "stands in direct contradiction to the values of respect, coexistence, and religious freedom upon which Israel is founded and to which it remains deeply committed." The French consulate called for the perpetrator to face justice. The director of the French research school, Father Olivier Poquillon, said he expected a firm response from authorities.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem alleged that the attack was "not an isolated incident, but part of a troubling pattern of rising hostility toward the Christian community and its symbols". The university noted that the victim was "a cherished academic partner in uncovering this land's heritage." It added that "an attack on its scholars is an attack on the global scientific community."

Christian harassment growing?

The Religious Freedom Data Centre, a network of Israeli volunteers that tracks such incidents, recorded 31 cases of harassment against Christians in the first three months of 2026 alone, most involving spitting or defacement of church property. The group acknowledged their figures likely undercount the true scale of the problem, noting that Orthodox congregations in particular tend not to report incidents. One monastery in Mea Shearim told researchers there had been "no significant incidents" before adding: "The truth is, we hardly left the house. At times, when we did go out, children spat and cursed the name of the Lord Jesus. I cannot tell you how many times this occurred."