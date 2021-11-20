Ex-employees file lawsuits against Salt Bae's NYC Steakhouse over workplace discrimination

Former employees of Manhattan steakhouse, which is owned by Nusret Gokce - better known as 'Salt Bae', have filed lawsuits against popular Turkish chef over workplace discrimination.

Two ex-employees, Angelo Maher and Elizabeth Cruz, have each filed $500,000 lawsuits claiming that they were treated poorly because they're not Turkish.

Maher, who is Peruvian, started working there in 2017 reportedly as a waiter. He levelled a series of allegations against the restaurateur. On the other hand, Cruz, whose family background is Dominican was hired in April 2019. She said she was 'sexualized'.

ALSO READ | Do you know what is the most commonly used password around the globe?

The New York Post reported that the lawsuits were filed against the chef's company last week in Manhattan Supreme Court. As per the court documents, Maher made several allegations from her experience when he was working there.

The court documents revealed Maher's side, including discrepancies in tips, he was treated differently than other Turkish workers, he was made to lie when customers asked whether the steakhouse's meat was Halal, he also claimed that he had to pay out of pocket to cover his mistakes on guests' orders.

On the other hand, Cruz said she was asked to go home and change into "a short skirt, high-heels and a revealing top" when came to work in uniform, as per the filed document.