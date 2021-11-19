Do you know what is the most commonly used password around the globe?

Despite repeated pleadings and warnings from government agencies and experts, people continue to take cybersecurity and cyber theft lightly.

According to a new research report by NordPass, the most commonly used password around the globe numeric passwords are 123456, 123456789, 111111, and 12345—which would take only a second to crack the code.

Simple passwords such as qwerty, password, dragon, and money were also found to be used commonly, the report states.

In fact, ‘password’ was the second-most preferred one in Australia, the United States and Canada. The most commonly used password in the US and Russia is ‘123456’.

The situation is similar in India as well. Among the widely used passwords include—“password”, 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, iloveyou, xxx, ‘krishna’ and ‘omsairam among others.

All of which takes less than a minute for a hacker to figure it out, except for india123, which takes around 17 minutes to be cracked, according to NordPass.

The report further notes that a majority of people around the world use their own names as passwords.

The list of passwords was compiled from 50 countries in partnership with independent researchers specialising in research of cybersecurity incidents. They evaluated a 4TB database for the analysis.

"It's important to understand that passwords are the gateway to our digital lives, and with us spending more and more time online, it's becoming enormously important to take better care of our cybersecurity," said NordPass CEO Jonas Karklys in a statement.

"Unfortunately, passwords keep getting weaker, and people still don't maintain proper password hygiene," he said.

In its advisory, NordPass says that one can secure their account by using complex passwords—with combinations of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols— and updating them regularly.

(With inputs from agencies)