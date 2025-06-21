/Every blast burns billions: Israel struggles to keep pace amid conflict with Iran

The war between Israel and Iran is being very expensive. Billions of rupees are spent each day on air defense equipment, which has caused a weapons shortage. Having spent $67 billion on the Gaza campaign, the cost of the war with Iran is also escalating day by day.

The conflict with Iran is costing Israel very dearly. On one hand, Israeli weapons are being destroyed and on the other, billions of rupees are being used up in intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

The catch is that Israel does not possess sufficient air defense missiles to wage the war against Iran for an extended period. But during the shortage of weapons, America has again assisted and weapons were delivered to Israel in 14 cargo planes. Each blast not only destroys things but also squanders crores of rupees. It doesn't matter whether Israel bombs Iran or defends itself against Iran's attack, the war costs are mounting with each blast. Israel is spending 17 billion rupees each day on air defense systems alone.

Israel's Arrow Air Defense missile costs about 16 crores. David Sling missiles cost about 8 crores. Now whether it is Iran's suicide drones or ballistic missiles, crores of rupees worth missiles are being launched daily from Israeli air defense. Billions of rupees have been spent by Israel in the war with Gaza and Iran. In 2024, Israel incurred an expenditure of 67 billion dollars in the Gaza operation. Now Israel is spending around six thousand crores rupees daily in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Over Rs 2500 crore alone is being spent on fuel and weapons daily. Israel's Finance Ministry says that when one lakh soldiers are deployed, approximately Rs 270 crore is incurred on their salaries and arrangements daily. Despite such massive expenditure, Israel has a massive lack of air defense. Yet, as per a new report, another stockpile of weapons has been dispatched to Israel by America once again.

14 cargo planes have arrived in Israel. America and Germany have sent weapons. 800 cargo planes have arrived in Israel after the Gaza operation. Details of the weapons carried by cargo planes are unknown but Israel's air defense is thought to be strengthened.