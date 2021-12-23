Even after surge in Omicron cases, Japan rules out changes in existing curbs

Even after a case of community spread infection from the Omicron variant was reported in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has said that the government is not considering any immediate change in current restrictions. As per reports by news agency Jiji, the government has started preparations to expand free testing to people who are not showing any symptoms.

This is being done to prevent the Omicron variant from spreading.

This comes a day after Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said that three infections of the Omicron variant in Osaka were cases of community transfer. The infection route, however, is not yet clear.

"I believe this counts as a case of community transfer. I think this will become the first in Osaka prefecture and the first in the country," Yoshimura said.

Omicron, which was detected in late November, has now spread to many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has told the US military to comply with coronavirus rules after US Marine corps camp Hansen in central Okinawa Prefecture were hit with multiple Covid cases.

Matsuno told the US officials that in case of a violation, strict measures will be taken "including some form of punishment" while urging the US military to comply with "instructions on behavioural management".

(With inputs from agencies)