EU: Will 'make' companies respect COVID vaccine supply contracts

European Council President Chrles Michel said on Sunday that the European Union will 'make' comapanies respect the contracts for coronavirus vaccine supply. His comments have come amid statements from vaccine providers that suggest that there will be a delays in supply of the vaccines.Pfizer said last week that it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca also said that initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a production glitch

"We plan to make the pharmaceutical companies respect the contracts they have signed ... by using the legal means at our disposal," Michel said on Europe 1 radio.

There are increasing voices of displeasure over declared delay in vaccine supply. On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that delay in EU was serious breach of contract. The pm said that the delay was "unacceptable"

"This is unacceptable," Conte said in a Facebook post. "Our vaccination plan ... has been drawn up on the basis of contractual pledges freely undertaken by pharmaceutical companies with the European Commission."

vaccinations in Italy have slowed to 20,000-25,000 a day from peaks of more than 90,000 around two weeks ago, said the head of Italy's higher health council, Franco Locatelli.

Rome has threatened to sue Pfizer.

Conte said expected delays in the vaccine by AstraZeneca were even more worrying, adding Italy would receive 3.4 million doses instead of 8 million in the first quarter if the 60% reduction were confirmed.

He added the heads of AstraZeneca Italy had confirmed the reduction in production capacity at a meeting on Saturday with Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza and COVID-19 Special Commissioner Domenico Arcuri.

"Such delays in deliveries represent serious contractual violations, which cause enormous damage to Italy and other countries," Conte said.

"We'll use all available legal tools as we're already doing with Pfizer-BioNTech," he added.

