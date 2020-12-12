EU, US...the list goes on: Erdogan's ambitions has put Turkey in a corner

Being ambitious is good, but unchecked ambition can invite trouble. And so is the position of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whose ambitions have put his country in trouble.

Erdogan wanted to be a caliph, unseat Saudi Arabia's position and befriend both arch-rivals US and Russia. He also wanted Turkey to lead the European Union.

However, Erdogan has single-handedly upset the entire world and put his country into an uncertain and isolated future.

The list of Erdogan's misdeeds is only growing ever since he came to power.

"We have unanimously observed that Turkey has continued with its provocations," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

The EU is not pleased with Ankara and is pressing sanctions.

Erdogan has sent a gas exploration ship to waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus and also angered France by his actions.

He has called Macron a "burden on France" and also questioned his mental health. This is because Macron spoke against radical Islamists.

Erdogan intends to lead the Muslim world but his actions have offended other Muslim nations.

He is already on the wrong side of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in 2019 joined then Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad for an Islamic conference.

Iran too was a part of this conference. But, Erdogan found a way to upset Tehran too.

He recited a politically incorrect poem during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Turkey's role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has also not gone down well with Russia.

Russia and Turkey were at the opposing ends of the conflict and when Kremlin managed to get Baku and Yerevan sign a peace deal, Erdogan landed in Azerbaijan to fan the flames again.

"My dear brother (Azerbaijan president) Ilham Aliyev had some advice for the French. What did he say? 'If they love Armenians so much, then they should give Marseilles to the Armenians," said Erdogan.

It is said enemy's enemy is your friend and in Erdogan's case, Russia's rival US is slapping sanctions on Turkey.



The US is upset with Erdogan for purchasing S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

Erdogan has managed to incite India too by calling Kashmir a "burning issue".

So let's take a look at Ankara's friends now.

The EU is angry and so is France, India, the US, Russia and the Arab world.

Apparently, the world is one on the side and Turkey on another.