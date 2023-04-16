EU corruption scandal: Prime accused Kaili says won't return to Greece until name is cleared

Days after being placed under house arrest, Eva Kaili, the Greek Member of European Parliament (MEP), charged with corruption in the Qatargate inquiry has said she will not return to her homeland Greece until her name is cleared.

Kaili was released from prison on Friday and placed under house arrest in Belgium.

"If I do not succeed in convincing Belgian justice of my innocence, I shall never return to my home country," she was quoted as saying by a Greek weekly.

"My whole world came crashing down in December 2022 when I was informed by the media of accusations against my partner and the father of my child. There have been moments when I thought of putting an end to this torment... but the thought of my daughter kept me going," she added.

Court orders house arrest

On Wednesday, a Belgian court in its judgement placed Kaili under house arrest, pending trial. The judge ordered that kaili be fitted with a tracking bracelet.

"She is under house arrest in Belgium and placed under electronic surveillance. The investigating judge has just made the decision," Antoon Schotsaert, a magistrate at the Belgian federal prosecutor's office was quoted as saying by AFP.

Kaili claims innocence

Kaili was one of the first politicians to have been arrested in the cash-for-influence corruption probe which rocked the EU. Kaili, the former vice-president of the European Parliament has been accused of taking money from the governments of Qatar and Morocco to influence EU policy in their favour.

She was arrested in December last year when the Belgian police found at least $1.6 million (1.5mn euros) in cash from the houses of key suspects. Belgium's federal prosecutor released pictures of the cash found after raiding parliament offices and 19 homes.

Nearly $164,000 was found at Kaili's apartment while a similar amount was found in her father's suitcase who was caught carrying it at the Brussels Sofitel Hotel.

Essentially, the alleged bribe was paid to water down European criticism of Qatari labour ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, both governments have vehemently denied the allegations saying there was no wrongdoing on their part.

(With inputs from agencies)