/Estonia claims Russian jets violated its airspace, 5th time this year

The Estonian government claimed its airspace was violated by three Russian jets on Friday (September 19). The country's foreign ministry claimed that it had summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires over the incident.

“Russia has already violated Estonia’s airspace four times this year, which in itself is unacceptable. But today’s incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission, and remained there for a total of 12 minutes, the ministry said.

“Russia’s increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure," the ministry added.

Reacting to this, the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas accused Moscow of an “extremely dangerous provocation”

Kallas, a former Estonian prime minister, warned on X that the latest Russian violation on NATO's eastern rim "further escalates tensions in the region", adding that “the EU stands in full solidarity with Estonia.”