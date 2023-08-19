Escalating wildfire threatens Washington state residents, triggers urgent evacuations

A wildfire, known as the Gray Fire, is rapidly spreading through eastern Washington state, prompting urgent actions from authorities, media reports said. As a result, two medical facilities had to seek shelter in place while some residents have been instructed to leave their homes for safety. Spokane County Fire District 10 released a statement via social media confirming the progression of the Gray Fire. Covering an expanse of approximately 500 acres near Medical Lake, Washington, the fire has triggered concerns and necessitated swift response measures.

Evacuation orders for Medical Lake residents

In light of the escalating fire situation, evacuation directives have been issued for residents residing in the Medical Lake vicinity, along with those in the area located to the south of the city. The Spokane County Fire District has taken these precautionary actions to ensure the safety of all individuals residing in the area.

Also Read | Niger's new Prime Minister says no harm will come to captive President Mohamed Bazoum

Two state-operated medical facilities, namely Eastern State Hospital and Lakeland Village Residential Habilitation Center, are currently implementing shelter-in-place protocols.

Norah West, the assistant director of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, told CNN media outlet that these facilities are taking necessary precautions in response to the unfolding emergency.

“This is an emerging situation and we are working to confirm details on the ground,” West reportedly said.

Aircraft deployed in firefighting efforts

As the wildfire continues to grow, authorities have called upon aircraft resources to combat the flames and control the fire's advance. Spokane County Fire District 10 has mobilised aerial support as part of its comprehensive strategy to contain the Gray Fire.

No reported casualties

At present, there are no reported casualties resulting from the Gray Fire, according to Sarah Jydstrup, a spokesperson for Spokane County Fire District 10, reported CNN.

Watch | Has China's growth story hit a roadblock?

The unfolding disaster is centered around the region of Medical Lake, situated approximately 15 miles to the southwest of Spokane.

Canada wildfires

Meanwhile, many are swiftly leaving the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories due to the presence of over 200 wildfires. This has resulted in many people encountering hazardous road conditions or waiting in long queues for hours in hopes of securing essential emergency flights. Evacuation efforts are also ongoing in British Columbia.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×