End of an era for Bernadino sparkling wine, here is all you need to know

The people of New Zealand are mourning as the production of country's cheapest sparkling wines has come to an end.

The death knell has sounded for the $10-a-bottle Bernadino spumante, colloquially known as “Bernadino spewmante”, “Bernie” or “the best party plonk”.

Lion New Zealand, the liquor company that owns and distributes Bernadino, told that it was stopping production due to rising costs.

A spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "The sparkling wine category is very competitive and with costs rising, unfortunately, it has become commercially unviable to continue its production at this time".

Also read | Bill Gates regrets meeting convicted sex offender Epstein

Usually priced between $10 and $12, and with a mid-range alcohol content of 9.5 per cent, Bernadino has long been a popular coming of age drink for young Kiwis, and equally enjoyed by older drinkers.

South City Liquorland store took to its official Facebook handle and announced its demise.

Duty manager Conner Bray was quoted by Stuff as saying, "We were sitting in our group chat last night saying ‘this is getting out of hand – it's at 400 comments’ and then someone only an hour later said ‘it’s at 2000 comments".