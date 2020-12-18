Emmanuel Macron claims he is 'doing well' from COVID-19 and concentrating on Brexit

A day after the French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he has issued a video statement assuring everyone about his wellbeing.

Macron took to Twitter to post a video message in French and informed people that he is 'doing well' but is a little tired which has 'slowed down' his daily activities.

"I am doing well. I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry everywhere. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," he said in the video. "My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus. But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit."

The announcement of the President testing positive was made by the French Presidency on Thursday. "The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," the officials had reported.

His diagnosis was concluded through a PCR test which was performed as soon as Macron reported first symptoms.

Following Macron's diagnosis, several European Union leaders such as European Council president Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez went into self-isolation. The precaution was taken as Macron had attended a conference of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Brussels last week.