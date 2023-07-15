Elon Musk's xAI to use Twitter data for AI model training, work with Tesla

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, announced on Friday that his new artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, would harness public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models. Additionally, Musk revealed that xAI would collaborate with Tesla on AI software and suggested that such a partnership would bring mutual benefits and potentially accelerate the advancement of Tesla's self-driving capabilities, Reuters reported. Musk has been critical of other AI companies, accusing them of disregarding the potential risks to humanity associated with AI development.

In his recent remarks during a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk reiterated his concerns and stressed the need for responsible AI development.

He stated that xAI's objectives were to enhance our "understanding of the universe" and to offer an alternative to established players such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). AGI is a type of AI that can solve problems akin to human capabilities. Questioning the legality of Twitter data usage During the discussion, Musk accused all AI companies of employing Twitter data illegally to train their models.

By leveraging the vast amount of publicly available Twitter data, xAI aims to develop AI models that surpass existing approaches and drive innovation in the AI domain. Advocating for AI regulation Elon Musk has been a vocal advocate for responsible and safe artificial intelligence, expressing concerns about the potential risks and unintended consequences associated with its rapid advancement. He has actively pursued meetings with White House officials and engaged in discussions with top government representatives in China, underscoring the importance of establishing comprehensive regulations for AI. What is xAI? Elon Musk officially unveiled his much-anticipated artificial intelligence startup called xAI. The team behind this venture comprises skilled engineers who have previously worked at major technology companies in the United States, presenting a potential challenge to industry giants such as Google and Microsoft.

The launch of xAI is accompanied by the introduction of its website, which reveals the collaboration of engineers with backgrounds from Alphabet-owned Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. This partnership highlights the wealth of expertise and experience that will drive the development of xAI.