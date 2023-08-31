Elon Musk's 'X' will soon have audio, video call features

Elon Musk's social media platform X will soon offer video and audio calling. On Thursday, Musk announced that these new features that are a step towards making X an "everything app" will be released soon.

Taking to the platform, Musk in a post wrote "Video & audio calls coming to X".

When can we start video calling on X?

That information is yet to be released. While Elon Musk mentioned things like the video and audio calling features will be available on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, he did not mention when the feature will be available.

"X is the effective global address book," said the billionaire, adding, "that set of factors is unique."

Rebranding Twitter

Last month, Elon Musk and his newly hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino for the social media platform announced that Twitter, known for its quintessential Larry the blue bird logo, will be rebranded to X. Killing off the globally recognised blue bird, Musk then replaced it with a white X.

At the time of rebranding, Musk and Yaccarino announced that the platform will become an "everything app" that would allow users to socialise, make friends and also handle finances. The vision, as per news agency AFP, was inspired by China's WeChat.

Since then, the platform has added a new hiring tool to its arsenal; verified businesses can now post jobs to their profiles.

Furthermore, X's payment branch Twitter Payments LLC has been granted a "crucial" currency transmitter licence from the US state of Rhode Island. This licence, as per cryptocurrency website CoinWire, allows X to "engage in cryptocurrency-related activities" including exchanges, wallets, and payment processing.

With this licence, X can "securely store, transfer, and facilitate the exchange of digital assets on behalf of its users," it added.

These changes come as the platform's advertising business plummets. Since Musk took over Twitter, now X, last October, advertisers have shirked the business soured on his management style and mass firings that gutted content moderation. In Response, the Tesla CEO has sought to build a subscriber base and pay model in a search for new revenue. The rebranding and the "everything app" model too are part of this.

(With inputs from agencies)

