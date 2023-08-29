Twitter turned 'X' faces another outage, platform down for thousands of users
Story highlights
Downdetector said that more than 7,000 reports of outages on X were received till 19:24 ET (23:24 GMT) from different sources
Social media platform X, which was earlier known as Twitter, is facing a mass outage as thousands of users are facing trouble accessing it in the US on Tuesday (August 29), as reported by outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which keeps track of outages by collecting status reports from various sources which includes users, stated that they received more than 17,000 reports of outages till 19:24 ET (23:24 GMT).
More details to follow soon.
