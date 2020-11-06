Elon Musk's Tesla launches tequila $250 worth tequila called 'Teslaquilla'

What started as an April Fools'Day joke by Tesla owner Elon Musk is now a reality, and a very pricey one. After automobiles, internet services and space programmes, Elon Musk has launched his own brand of tequila called Teslaquilla.

In 2018, Musk played an April Fools' Day prank on his fans by posting a picture of himself sitting on the floor leaning on a Tesla car with the caption, "Tesla Goes Bankrupt"

"Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks," the tweet read. "This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?"

The tweet sent fits of laughter across the social media platform. Later that year, Tesla filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office and got the word 'Teslaquilla' trademarked for the company. Two years later, the company has jow launched a tequila bottle in the shape of a lightning bolt and costs $250 per bottle.

The tequila is being defined as a "small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves" on Tesla's official website. Officials claim this añejo, which typically from one to three years in oak, was aged for 15 months. The orders for this are limited to two bottles per person, as of now. The orders are no yet open for worldwide distribution due to industry regulations; only a few states in the US have permission to sell the new and pricey bottle of tequila.

After launching the expensive and much-awaited bottle, Musk replied to his own tweet from April 2018 as a form of the formal announcement on the social media platform.