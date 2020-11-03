Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink internet surprises users with 174 Mbps download speed

SpaceX launched a beta version of its Starlink satellite internet on October 26, and people have been surprised with the current download speed as beta users observed download speed between 160-174 megabits per second.

Beta users were asked to pay a fee of $600 upfront to get the internet which Musk announced as "Better Than Nothing Beta". However, Musk had tried to downplay his hand and said the internet would provide download speeds between 50 to 150 Mbps. However, the download speeds have surprised the users.

Starlink will be using nearly 900 satellites to beam the internet down to earth. After the users started sharing screenshots of the download speed, SpaceX said they deliberately wanted to "lower your initial expectations" to make sure no disappointment came their way when the users started beta testing.

Some users, however, have also shared their experiences where the downloads paused for a few seconds and even the internet service gets completely disrupted for brief periods and some said the disruption may be as there are a couple of trees in the way. However, Starlink still remains one of the fastest internet service providers in the US with steady high speeds.

Many users are now hailing the new internet system, while some have complained about the cost involved in the same. The beta version is available $99 a month but there are additional costs involved which totals to $499 for a kit with a tripod, a WiFi router, and a terminal to connect to Starlink satellites. While some are unhappy with the massive cost, some are saying they will be happy to pay even more if the speed remains either the same or increases, especially now as majority people are working from home.

Users are now urging each other to share their screenshots after a few days to test whether or not SpaceX will be able to maintain the quality of the service they have started to provide.