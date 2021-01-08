Elon Musk's 'strange' reaction on becoming world's richest person

A few hours after Tesla Inc. owner, Elon Musk was declared as the richest man, the main brain of SpaceX took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it, and his reaction was simply 'strange'.

Musk surpassed Amazon's owner Jeff Bezos in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and was declared the richest man on this planet after a 4.8 per cent rally in the electric carmaker, Tesla's share price.

However, Musk did not find it very interesting and was eager to get back to work, with a pending launch in SpaceX. Replying to a tweet stating the news, Musk said, "How strange" and followed it with "Well, back to work …"

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Musk's net wealth is now estimated to be $185 billion by CNBC. Since the announcement, Muska has also changed his pinned tweet to stress on the importance of the utilisation of his wealth. "About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth & half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens & we destroy ourselves," the pinned tweet reads.

"Tesla's performance in 2020 was impressive, but not as impressive as the increase in its shares, which we continue to believe are overvalued," said a note earlier this week from JPMorgan Chase, which has an "underweight" on the equity.

Shares of Tesla surged 6.3 per cent to $803.78 in late morning trading, lifting the company's market capitalization above $750 billion. Musk, the owner of the company, holds nearly 21 per cent of Tesla's shares.

(With inputs from agencies)