Elon Musk becomes world's richest person: Reports

New York, US Published: Jan 07, 2021, 09.49 PM(IST)

Elon Musk Photograph:( Reuters )

Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported Thursday.

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.

