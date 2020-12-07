Elon Musk's 'diverse' Tesla employs 79% male workforce

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla has released its first-ever diversity report titled 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report', and women are majorly underrepresented in the company's US workforce.

Men represent 79 per cent of the overall workforce of the company in the US, and women make the remaining 21 per cent, the report revealed.

Also read| Elon Musk's Tesla factory workers counted as 'essential workers'

The figures reported by the company have come as a surprise as the company has been one of the flag bearers in promoting gender equality.

Women represent 21 per cent of the overall workforce and 23 per cent of the total promotions offered in the company. The figures, though not much, have seen an increase of five per cent since last year.

Tesla's leadership roles also have a majority of men population with only 17 per cent women getting the opportunity to climb the ranks.

Also read| Elon Musk: The extraordinary life of world's second-richest person

"While women are historically underrepresented in the tech and automotive industries, we recognise we have work to do in this area. We are committed to working alongside companies in these industries to make improvements," the report stated.

Tesla, however, has assured that the company is looking to increase its outreach to women and bring in a more inclusive environment in the company. On that note, the report also noted that 25 per cent of new joiners in the company have been women, hinting towards a positive change in the diversity of the company.

"Increasing women's representation at all levels, especially in leadership, is a top priority in 2021," the company said.

It is not just the women who stay underrepresented in the company. Black and African American community, too, is a minority in the company's US workforce with only 10 per cent representation.

The Asian community, however, has 21 per cent representation and has been observing an increasing graph, especially in managerial roles by comprising nearly 25 per cent of its directorial and above level positions in the company.