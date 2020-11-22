Elon Musk's Tesla factory workers counted as 'essential workers'

In a first, Tesla factory workers based in California will be counted as 'essential workers' and will be exempted from new coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The decision has been taken as the state is inching towards new coronavirus restrictions, which will be initiated from this weekend. The authorities let the Tesla workers be exempted as earlier Elon Musk had argued that manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce.

Also read| US hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy guidelines

"The limited stay-at-home order does not apply to employees deemed essential workers — manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce," said California's Department of Public Health, specifying in particular transport products and equipment.

The exemption has been granted on the condition that Musk's factories will ensure all necessary health guidelines and will make sure the employees are provided all the basic precautions and facilities needed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also read| US grants emergency use authorisation to Regeneron Covid-19 antibodies

Elon Musk, during the last lockdown, had argued about shutting down his factory and had even threatened to move his headquarters and all other future projects to Texas or Nevada.

In the end of the feud, Musk had, once again, won the argument with the state having to admit that manufacturing has been listed as an essential workforce, which automatically exempts Musk's employees from all lockdowns.

The 10:00 pm to 5:00 am stay-at-home order, apart from essential activities, will take effect Saturday evening and remain in force through December 21. Some 94 per cent of the population is affected by the curfew, including residents of Alameda, where the electric car manufacturer's plant is located.