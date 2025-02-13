Elon Musk, leading the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) under US President Donald Trump, urged that America should "delete entire agencies" as part of an effort to cut government spending by the US administration. Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai via a video call on Thursday (Feb 12), the tech mogul talked about bureaucracy, AI, and US foreign policy, etc.

"We really have here rule of the bureaucracy as opposed to rule of the people—democracy," Musk said in the summit. He was seen wearing a t-shirt that has "Tech Support" written on it. Jokingly referring to himself as the "tech support" of the White House, Musk called for the removal of agencies and called them "weed".

"If we don't remove the roots of the weed, then it's easy for the weed to grow back," the SpaceX chief said.

This comes after Musk got the power to choose brains for the Trump administration and got access to the sensitive federal database. The X owner has further supported Trump's decision to dismantle the USAID (US Agency for International Development).

"A lot of attention has been on USAID, for example," Musk said, adding, "There's like the national endowment for Democracy. But I'm like, 'Okay, well, how much democracy have they achieved lately?"

Musk claimed that under Trump, the US is “less interested in interfering with the affairs of other countries". He said there are times when the US "has been kind of pushy in international affairs, which may resonate with some members of the audience".

“Basically, America should mind its own business, rather than push for regime change all over the place,” he added.

