Elon Musk is known to post on his social media platform X regularly. In fact, the time difference between his posts is sometimes too small. Considering the sheer number of posts he makes on X, experts are now wondering if he gets any sleep at all. The Economist has compiled a graph that tracked Musk's tweets from 2014 until November 2024. Citing it, politics and sports analyst Nate Silver points out that Musk must be sleeping a lot less.

Advertisment

The data on the graph shows the dates of the posts along with the time of the day. The graph shows that his posts on X have become more frequent in the past few years, especially since he acquired the social media platform in 2022, The Futurism reported citing The Economist graph.

Also Read: DOGE ate my savings?: Elon Musk claims his department saved $105bn, but math doesn’t add up





The Economist noted that as Musk broke onto the political stage, he started making more and more posts about matters such as immigration, free speech and also wokeism.

Advertisment

As per the graph, Musk does get some sleep but does not hit the bed at night around the same time as most people do. He seems to be sleeping mostly between 3 and 10 am. This is only on days when he puts down the phone and stops posting on X.

Musk on his sleeping habits

This is almost in sync with Musk's previous statements about his sleep habits when he said on the "Full Send" podcast in 2022 that he goes to sleep at 3 am and wakes up by 9 or 9:30 am.

Advertisment

However, he admitted to CNBC a year later that little shut-eye time was wreaking havoc on his mental health.

He said "even though I’m awake more hours, I get less done", adding, "The brain pain level is bad if I get less than six hours."



He told biographer Walter Isaacson that his lack of sleep was caused by stress and he even experienced intense nausea and vomiting.

Also Read: Anti-Musk protests erupt at Tesla dealerships across US, nine arrested in New York

But, Musk doesn't seem to have learned his lesson as he is now posting on X a lot more.

All work, no sleep at DOGE and SpaceX

The bigger problem is that while Musk isn't sleeping as much, he is casting his habit on his employees as well. There have been reports of his SpaceX staff members sleeping in the office and putting in countless hours at work to make his Mars plans happen.

He even pushed with work overload at X as well after he took over. Now at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is said to have moved sofa beds into the Office of Personnel Management.